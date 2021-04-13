Se nel 2001 eri già abbastanza grande, allora Oh, Inverted World dei The Shins è stato sicuramente un colpo al cuore. Ma, se all’epoca te lo sei perso, lo hai poi sicuramente recuperato grazie al film La Mia Vita A Garden State, pellicola con Natalie Portman e Zach Braff che ha sdoganato ufficialmente la band al mondo e ha trasformato il brano New Slang nell’inno indie-alternative dei primissimi anni 2000.

Ebbene, c’è del gran materiale per un po’ di letteratura.

A vent’anni da quel periodo la band di James Mercer ha deciso di rimasterizzare tutto – con il lavoro di Bob Ludwig – e di fare una bella reissue con un po’ di materiale fotografico aggiuntivo.

Queste le parole dello stesso Mercer:

This record gave me the life that I never really dreamed I would have. It opened me up to the whole world and gave me validation. It’s also something that stands as a bit of a pinnacle for our band. You release that first record and it’s so well embraced, but you’re always trying to get that magic back, I think. We’ve done well, certainly, but the fervor that happened around Oh, Inverted World we never quite reached again. It’s a special moment when you’re a new band and you’ve got what was apparently kind of a new sound. This record symbolized a very special moment in my life, a watershed moment for sure.