Se nel 2001 eri già abbastanza grande, allora Oh, Inverted World dei The Shins è stato sicuramente un colpo al cuore. Ma, se all’epoca te lo sei perso, lo hai poi sicuramente recuperato grazie al film La Mia Vita A Garden State, pellicola con Natalie Portman e Zach Braff che ha sdoganato ufficialmente la band al mondo e ha trasformato il brano New Slang nell’inno indie-alternative dei primissimi anni 2000.
Ebbene, c’è del gran materiale per un po’ di letteratura.
A vent’anni da quel periodo la band di James Mercer ha deciso di rimasterizzare tutto – con il lavoro di Bob Ludwig – e di fare una bella reissue con un po’ di materiale fotografico aggiuntivo.
Oh, Inverted World is turning 20! On June 11th we’ll be celebrating by releasing a 20th Anniversary remastered edition of the album but you can pre-order it today! https://t.co/MSqhYw19uT pic.twitter.com/DqA9b6ExIE
— The Shins (@TheShins) April 13, 2021
Queste le parole dello stesso Mercer:
This record gave me the life that I never really dreamed I would have. It opened me up to the whole world and gave me validation. It’s also something that stands as a bit of a pinnacle for our band. You release that first record and it’s so well embraced, but you’re always trying to get that magic back, I think. We’ve done well, certainly, but the fervor that happened around Oh, Inverted World we never quite reached again. It’s a special moment when you’re a new band and you’ve got what was apparently kind of a new sound. This record symbolized a very special moment in my life, a watershed moment for sure.
