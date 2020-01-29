Little Dragon sulla via del ritorno con il nuovo album, New Me, Same Us, la cui uscita è prevista per il 27 marzo via Ninja Tune.

Un album che arriva a tre anni da Season High e che, come indicato nel comunicato stampa, è il più corale della carriere. Una lotta contro l’ego alla ricerca dell’unità d’intenti:

This album has been the most collaborative for us yet, which might sound weird considering we’ve been making music together for all these years, but we worked hard at being honest, finding the courage to let go of our egos and be pieces of something bigger. We are all on our own personal journeys, full of change, yet still we stand united with stories we believe in, that make us who we are.

Qui la tracklist di New Me, Same Us.

01 Hold On

02 Rush

03 Another Lover

04 Kids

05 Every Rain

06 New Fiction

07 Sadness

08 Are You Feeling Sad?

09 Where You Belong

10 Stay Right Here

11 Water

L’album, come ormai di consueto nell’ambito discografico attuale, è anticipato dal primo singolo, Hold On.

E ricordati che se vuoi vederli dal vivo li troverai verranno a Milano, precisamente:

• 19 marzo – Santeria Toscana 31 – Milano

Ascolta di seguito Hold On: